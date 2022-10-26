Looking for room.

Hi I am looking for a room in Rome. Several months minimum. Please contact me asap.

General Info

Email address jamilaelhadi0@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77652
Previous article English Mother Tongue Searching For Work

RELATED ARTICLES

Mature English Lady - Apartment wanted or accommodation
Personal Accommodation wanted

Mature English Lady - Apartment wanted or accommodation

Mature English lady
Accommodation wanted

Mature English lady

Two girls looking for an apartment in Rome
Accommodation wanted

Two girls looking for an apartment in Rome

BUDGET ACCOMMODATION WANTED IN ROME: SEPTEMBER 16-21 , 2022
Accommodation wanted

BUDGET ACCOMMODATION WANTED IN ROME: SEPTEMBER 16-21 , 2022

New York Professional Woman with small service dog
Accommodation wanted

New York Professional Woman with small service dog

Student looking for housing in Trastevere
Accommodation wanted

Student looking for housing in Trastevere

Room for rent in San Giovanni
Accommodation wanted

Room for rent in San Giovanni

Available room in San Giovanni
Accommodation wanted

Available room in San Giovanni

Looking for a Small Apartment to Rent Outside Rome
Accommodation wanted

Looking for a Small Apartment to Rent Outside Rome

Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili
Accommodation wanted

Scuola di italiano per stranieri cerca alloggi disponibili

AIFS LOOKING FOR ITALIAN FAMILIES TO HOST AMERICAN STUDENTS IN ROME JUNE 5 – JULY 22, 2022
Accommodation wanted

AIFS LOOKING FOR ITALIAN FAMILIES TO HOST AMERICAN STUDENTS IN ROME JUNE 5 – JULY 22, 2022

Looking to rent 4 bedroom home in south Rome
Accommodation wanted

Looking to rent 4 bedroom home in south Rome

Flat share or single room wanted
Accommodation wanted

Flat share or single room wanted

Available room in San Giovanni
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation wanted

Available room in San Giovanni

2 or 3 bedroom flat wanted in Monteverde, Trastevere or Aurelia Antica 15.2.22 to 30.6.22
Accommodation wanted

2 or 3 bedroom flat wanted in Monteverde, Trastevere or Aurelia Antica 15.2.22 to 30.6.22