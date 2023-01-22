4.9 C
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Looking for an apartment.

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello, we are looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment to rent for 1 year in the wider Marconi area, we are a working couple, no pets. Any responses gratefully acknowledged.

General Info

Price info 800 1,000 monthly
Address Via Francesco Grimaldi, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Email address josephinemoconnor@gmail.com

View on Map

Looking for an apartment.

Via Francesco Grimaldi, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

