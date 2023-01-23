4.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 23 January 2023
Italy's news in English
  3. Looking for a studio or 1 bedroom apartment
Classifieds Accommodation wanted

Looking for a studio or 1 bedroom apartment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I am a 31-year-old American woman moving to Rome to attend business school for a year. I am looking to rent a studio or 1 bedroom apartment for 1 year (flexible) in the city center. My budget is 1350 euros/month. I am very clean, responsible and can provide plenty of references. My ideal start date is April 1st, 2023 - April 30th, 2024, but these dates are also flexible.

General Info

Price info 1350
