Learn Italian online at Italiaidea

At Italiaidea we believe that only live online courses can guarantee interaction with the teacher and among students. In all our classes, for groups and individuals, our qualified teachers recreate the live learning experience in a flexible, fun and effective way, enhancing their classes with new digital materials.

All levels offered from A1 to C2.

Online Intensive Group Course - Three 40 minute sessions of Italian Language plus one 40 minute conversation session, every day Monday to Friday. Maximum of 8 students. Price: € 110,00 per week (including learning materials and enrollment fee)

Online Semi-Intensive Group Course - Two 40 minute sessions of Italian Language plus one 40 minute conversation session, twice a week. Maximum of 8 students. Price: € 30,00 per week (including learning materials and enrollment fee)

Online Individual Course – SPECIAL OFFER

One 45 minute session €30,00

Five 45 minute sessions €140,00

Ten 45 minute sessions €270,00

General Info

Email address information@italiaidea.com
Youtube Video
