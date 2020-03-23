ITALIAN LANGUAGE LESSONS

Ciao Italia school in Monyi is offering Skype online course from Monday to Friday - 9.30/11.00 GRAMMAR - 11.30/13.00 CONVERSATION - Small classes - Experienced and friendly teachers - Many levels - Also 2/3 times per week / only Grammar / only Conversation

General Info

Price info From 6, 50 Euro per hour lesson
Address Via delle Frasche 5

View on Map

ITALIAN LANGUAGE LESSONS

Via delle Frasche 5

