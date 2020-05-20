Italian Language course A2/B1

3 times per week ONLINE Italian language course -Monday Wednesday and Friday- from 9.30 to 13.00

9.30- 11.00 GRAMMAR

PAUSE

11.30-13.00 CONVERSATION

Classes are a minimum of 3 people and groups remain small to ensure the quality of learning.

So that a direct relationship is established with the teacher who is also available for ad personam advice in order to make learning more effective.

The study materials are included and are sent via email or whatsapp.

A whatsapp class chat is also available to share information and materials.

Prices of the Skype Group Standard Course:

4 weeks ONLY 290 Euro

+registration fee of 20 Euros, valid for 1 year.

General Info

Address Via delle Frasche 5

