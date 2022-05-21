FREE Yoga Class in Rome with Elle

Hello! My name is Elle, I am a certified yoga teacher in Rome, Italy. Originally from Toronto, Canada, I am offering my FIRST class at Zem Yoga Studio here in Rome.

Would you like to try yoga for the first time or would you like to deepen your practice with a spirit-soaring vinyasa flow? Either way, I'd love to invite you.

General Info

Price info Free
Address Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 184, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

FREE Yoga Class in Rome with Elle

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 184, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

