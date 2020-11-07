Experienced ESL Instructor (general English/TOEFL/IELTS/ Cambridge)

I am available for individual or group online lesson

I have worked for 15 years as an ESL teacher. I have taught all levels (beginning to proficient) of grammar, communication, reading, writing in addition to test preparation including IELTS, TOEFL, and Cambridge (FCE and CAE). I am TEFL certified as well as a certified Cambridge oral examiner. I feel confident in my ability to teach students of all ages and levels effectively. My experience has taught me the importance of flexibility and the ability to assess the needs of students both as individuals and as a class as a whole. If you feel my skills and experience could be of benefit to you or if you should require additional information, please contact me at your convenience.

Sincerely,

Theresa