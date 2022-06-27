Existential and Philosophical Consulting online

Would you like to talk (in English or in Italian) to an attentive, neutral person, prepared for active listening, to better clarify and empower your skills and life needs? To face together decisions, contingencies and difficulties with greater freedom of choice?

General Info

Price info First 30 minutes free
Email address steffmagg@libero.it
