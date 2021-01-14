We are looking for certified and experienced mother tongue English teachers for both online and face to face lessons. Please send your CV to romaprati@britishinstitutes.org
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Rome International School has an immediate vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPPLY TEACHER (PART TIME) This position will suit flexible, en...
British School Group Clodio e Monteverde are now accepting applications for two part-time teachers to start courses in January. Basic requirements: TEFL qualified (min.CELTA), ex...
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Fully furnished. TV. Wifi. AC. Shared kitchen & living room. 5 min from Campo de Fiori & Piazza Navona.