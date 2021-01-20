Business English Online Lessons

TEFL qualified experienced Executive Manager offers online English lessons. Build confidence in work and propel your career. Email: lisakarentucker@gmail.com
Fixed Term Vacancy at the Australian Embassy to the Holy See
Come and join our small and vibrant team at the Australian Embassy to the Holy See! We are looking for a Policy, Events and Research Officer for 12 months. The position is based...
Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
We are looking for an experienced mother-tongue English teacher for students aged 6-11 English is the second language for most of our students so experience in teaching english as...
Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Trastevere - Via Manara - We have a fabulous remodeled apartment in a very quiet street in Trastevere for rent. It is 50m from Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily market an...
American seeking full or part time job
American woman seeking employment. Previous experience include; Tourism, home administration, child care, teaching and personal assistant for the elderly. Willing to travel and to...