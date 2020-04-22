American psychologist

Provides psychotherapy for all mental health issues. Experienced and licensed practitioner. Therapy at a distance for those who do not have access to an English speaking provider or otherwise cannot be physically present. San Giovanni and Prati locations.For further information, contact, Rose Kazma. 3335822808. besneegio@gmail.com. www.psychotherapyinenglishinrome.com
De Nederlandse School in Rome zoekt gemotiveerde PO en VO-docenten voor 3 lesuren zaterdagochtend en/of 2 lesuren doordeweek.
Qualified & experienced English mother tongue teacher for Online courses: ZOOM, Skype, Face time etc. Preparation for Cambridge exams CAE, FACE, PET, IELTS and TOEFL, JEFLT and Tri...
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment
Fully equipped kitchen, double bedroom, bathroom. Wi-Fi, washing machine. All expenses included. €700/month or short period. No agency. WhatsApp 3396426306.
Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Long collaboration as a translator/editor with journalists and professionals: English/Italian/English, also French and Spanish. Translations of literary and technical texts. Fast...