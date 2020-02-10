Absolute Beginner ITALIAN language course from March 2nd
Standard Italian Course - Monday to Friday
Schedule:
9.30-11.10 GRAMMAR
11.25-13.05 CONVERSATION
more than 20 years experienced teachers, small classes, friendly
General Info
Price info Up to 20% DISCOUNT!! 4 weeks 524 Euro instead of 655! (-20%) 3 weeks 450 Euro instead of 530! (-15%) 2 weeks 330 Euro instead of 370 Euro! (-10%)
Address Via delle Frasche 5
