Absolute Beginner ITALIAN language course from March 2nd

Standard Italian Course - Monday to Friday

Schedule:

9.30-11.10 GRAMMAR

11.25-13.05 CONVERSATION

more than 20 years experienced teachers, small classes, friendly

General Info

Price info Up to 20% DISCOUNT!! 4 weeks 524 Euro instead of 655! (-20%) 3 weeks 450 Euro instead of 530! (-15%) 2 weeks 330 Euro instead of 370 Euro! (-10%)
Address Via delle Frasche 5

