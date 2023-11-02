17.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 03 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Household sales

5 Royal Copenhagen Christmas plates

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Set of 5 Royal Copenhagen collectable Christmas plates. Years: 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003. Danish porcelain.

Unfortunately I don't have the original boxes anymore. The 2003 plate is the only one with Certificate of Authenticity.

General Info

Price info 90 euro
5 Royal Copenhagen Christmas plates - image 1
5 Royal Copenhagen Christmas plates - image 2
5 Royal Copenhagen Christmas plates - image 3
