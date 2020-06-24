-20% on Italian Language course BACK TO SCHOOL

Finally back to school, small classes, skilled teachers, friendly.

Monday to Friday from h. 9.30 to h. 13.05

4 hours/lessons per day

General Info

Price info 4 weeks ONLY 520 Euro instead of 655 Euro
Address Via delle Frasche 5
Email address info@ciao-italia.it

View on Map

-20% on Italian Language course BACK TO SCHOOL

Via delle Frasche 5
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70985
Previous article UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian language lessons back to school!
Lessons

Italian language lessons back to school!

Learn to cook and speak Italian in one go (online)
Lessons

Learn to cook and speak Italian in one go (online)

-10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE
Lessons

-10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE

Italian lessons for foreigners
Lessons

Italian lessons for foreigners

Learn Italian online at Italiaidea
Lessons

Learn Italian online at Italiaidea

Italian lessons in Trastevere, Testaccio, Monteverde and online
Lessons

Italian lessons in Trastevere, Testaccio, Monteverde and online

Lezioni Individuale di Inglese con Rachel
Lessons

Lezioni Individuale di Inglese con Rachel

Italian Language course A2/B1
Lessons

Italian Language course A2/B1

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

SKYPE ITALIAN ONE-TO-ONE LESSONS
Lessons

SKYPE ITALIAN ONE-TO-ONE LESSONS

LEZIONI INDIVIDUALI DI INGLESE online (Skype, Zoom etc.)
Lessons

LEZIONI INDIVIDUALI DI INGLESE online (Skype, Zoom etc.)

ITALIAN LANGUAGE LESSONS
Lessons

ITALIAN LANGUAGE LESSONS

Italian language Skype lessons
Lessons

Italian language Skype lessons

ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSES & CULTURAL EVENTS
Lessons

ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSES & CULTURAL EVENTS

EVENING Absolute Beginner ITALIAN language course from March 3rd
Lessons

EVENING Absolute Beginner ITALIAN language course from March 3rd