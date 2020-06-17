-10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE

Italian language lessons on line

Smallest classes

Skilled teachers

Friendly

9.30 - 11.00 GRAMMAR

11.30 - 13.00 CONVERSATION

General Info

Price info 94 Euro per week for Grammar+Conversation
Address Via delle Frasche 5
Email address info@ciao-italia.it

View on Map

-10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE

Via delle Frasche 5
