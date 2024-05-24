Advanced Certificate in Cultural & Heritage Venue Protection Offered in Rome

The American University of Rome (AUR), in collaboration with Trident Manor (security, risk, and crisis management specialists) will deliver an advanced professional development program, "Advanced Certificate in Cultural & Heritage Venue Protection,” from July 15 to July 19, 2024, in Rome. This intensive course is designed to equip professionals working or aspiring to work in cultural heritage venues, museums, and galleries with essential skills and knowledge to protect their sites from various threats.

Program Overview

The Advanced Certificate in Cultural & Heritage Venue Protection is an immersive five-day program that addresses the critical need for robust security measures in cultural settings. Participants will explore various adversarial threats and learn proactive steps to mitigate risks. The course includes practical exercises, such as risk assessments of cultural venues, and covers key topics like situational awareness, surveillance detection, and defense strategies.

Who Should Attend

This program is open to all individuals, with or without prior security experience, who are involved in or aspire to work within the heritage, museum, or gallery sectors. The course is particularly beneficial for those currently responsible for or interested in the protection and security of cultural assets.

Course Highlights

Day 1: Introduction to threats affecting cultural venues and an examination of adversarial attack cycles.Day 2: Development of situational awareness and understanding hostile surveillance methods.

Day 3: Building defense-in-depth strategies and conducting vulnerability assessments.

Day 4: Risk assessment techniques and practical venue risk assessment.

Day 5: Group presentations on risk mitigation strategies and operational considerations.

Expert Instructor

The course will be led by Andy Davis, Managing Director of Trident Manor. With over three decades of experience in security and risk management, Andy is a highly respected professional in the field. His extensive background includes roles in the British military, UK police service, and diplomatic security. Andy is also the Chair of the International Arts & Antiquities Security Forum (IAASF) and holds several prestigious certifications, ensuring participants receive top-tier instruction.

Certification

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive an accredited Continued Professional Development (CPD) award, the Advanced Certificate in Cultural & Heritage Venue Protection.

Registration

Interested individuals are encouraged to register by the extended deadline of June 7, 2024. For more information and to register, please visit AUR's course registration page.

