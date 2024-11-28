Discover the Annual Christmas Sale at the Luxurious Hotel de la Ville

Mark your calendars! The annual Christmas sale at the beautiful Hotel de la Ville, one of Rome’s most stunning venues, will take place on Sunday, December 1st, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This festive event offers a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit while exploring a curated selection of Italian craftsmanship and design.

Artisans, Designers, and Unique Finds

The sale features 16 talented Italian artisans and designers, each showcasing their unique creations. Whether you’re looking for thoughtful gifts or treating yourself to something special, there’s plenty to discover. Expect a variety of products, including:

Luxurious skincare essentials ,

, Exquisite luggage ,

, Elegant silk pajamas ,

, Sophisticated handbags ,

, And much more!

Each vendor has been carefully selected to highlight the best of Italian artistry, blending tradition with modern flair.

Special Guests to Enrich Your Experience

The event also features special guest appearances to make your day truly memorable:

Danielle DeVine , a renowned seasonal analyst, will be offering her sought-after “ armocromia ” services, helping guests discover their best colors for personal style and confidence.

, a renowned seasonal analyst, will be offering her sought-after “ ” services, helping guests discover their best colors for personal style and confidence. Sofia Mattioli, a well-known astrologist, will prepare personalized birth charts, offering unique insights and guidance based on your zodiac.

Entertainment and Gastronomy

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Alexita DJ will provide a lively music set, creating the perfect backdrop as you shop and explore.

The hotel’s celebrated culinary team, led by master chef Fulvio Pierangelini, has curated a special lunch menu for the occasion. Indulge in a delectable meal to complement your day, all within the luxurious surroundings of Hotel de la Ville.

Event Details

When: Sunday, December 1st, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 1st, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Where: Hotel de la Ville, Via Sistina 69, Rome

Hotel de la Ville, Brunch Reservations: Call +39 06 977931 to reserve your table.

Don’t miss this delightful combination of shopping, entertainment, and gourmet experiences. Celebrate the holiday season in style at Hotel de la Ville, where elegance meets festive cheer.