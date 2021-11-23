Vatican Christmas tree arrives in St Peter's Square

Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Piazza S. Pietro on 10 December.

The Vatican's Christmas tree, a 28m-high spruce from the northern Trentino region of Italy, arrived in St Peter's Square on Tuesday morning.

The tree, weighing eight tons, comes from a sustainable forestry management project in Andalo and was a gift to the Vatican from Trentino.

The Christmas tree will have 600 wooden decorations, handcrafted by Andalo artisans, and the Vatican will illuminate it with low energy consumption lighting.

The tree's lights will be switched on during a ceremony at 17.00 on 10 December when the Christmas crib in St Peter's Square will also be inaugurated.

This year's Nativity Scene will feature 30 life-sized figurines dressed in Andean costumes in what is the Vatican's first crib to come from the Americas.

Photo La Repubblica - AGF