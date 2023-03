American tourist handed €470 traffic ticket.

Florence police fined an American tourist €470 for driving a Ferrari in the city's famed Piazza della Signoria in the historic centre on Monday, Italian media reports.

The 43-year-old man drove into the pedestrian area by going against the traffic on Via dei Gondi before parking his Ferrari in the statue-filled piazza.

The driver of the Swiss-registered sports car had an American driving licence but was not in possession of an international driving permit or official translation as required by law.

The €470 fine, which the tourist paid immediately, took into account parking in a pedestrian zone, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, and driving licence irregularities.