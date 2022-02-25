Ukraine: Italy ready to supply NATO with 3,400 soldiers

Draghi says EU finalising package of sanctions against Russia.

Italy is ready to supply an additional 3,400 troops to support NATO in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italian premier Mario Draghi told parliament on Friday.

About 1,400 troops from the army, navy and air force are ready - with a further 2,000 military personnel available - to join the 240 Italian soldiers already deployed in NATO missions in eastern Europe, Draghi said.

"Our priority today must be to strengthen the security of our continent and apply maximum pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops and return to the negotiating table", he said, noting however that Russia's violent actions in Ukraine makes diplomatic dialogue "impossible".

Draghi told parliament that the EU is finalising a first package of "very stringent and incisive" sanctions against Russia, and that Italy is preparing a €110 million aid package for Ukraine.

The measures were "coordinated together with our G7 partners", Draghi said, stressing that Italy's position is in line with other EU nations, "first and foremost France and Germany".

"The images we see - of defenceless citizens forced to hide in bunkers and subways - are terrible and take us back to the darkest days of European history", he said, adding that there are "long lines of cars leaving Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, especially towards the border with the EU."

Reiterating Italy's solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Draghi said: "The return of war in Europe cannot be tolerated".

"Italy strongly condemns the invasion, which we consider unacceptable" - the premier said - "The attack is a very serious violation of the sovereignty of a free and democratic state, of international treaties, and of the most fundamental European values".

Draghi said plans are underway for the "safe evacuation" of Italians in Ukraine and that Italy's embassy in Kyiv is "open and fully operational".

Photo Palazzo Chigi
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76535
Previous article Ukraine: Rome to hold candlelight procession for peace

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Rome to hold candlelight procession for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Rome to hold candlelight procession for peace

Italian cities rally against Russia's war on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italian cities rally against Russia's war on Ukraine

Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed

Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko