Ukraine: Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Russia

Italy updates travel advice after EU shuts airspace to Russian flights.

Italians currently in Russia on a temporary basis are being "strongly advised" to "organise their prompt return to Italy", according to a travel update on the Viaggiare Sicuri website on Monday.

The advice from Italy's foreign ministry, which extends to "tourists, students and people on business trips and similar", was issued following Sunday's closure of EU airspace to Russian flights in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The updated travel alert warns of the difficulty in finding flights back to Italy but notes that there are still connections available via Istanbul, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It is also possible to reach the Schengen area by land, the website says, with buses going from St Petersburg to the Estonian capital Tallinn.

The travel update also warns of "possible further restrictions in the next few hours" and advises all planned travel to Russian to be postponed.