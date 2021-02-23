The Death of Keats

By Luke Wright

What better way to start a journey than

with friends? I’m sure yours tried their best: a backslap,

a bon voyage or two beside the Thames.

But later, as you listened to the salt-splash

on the hull, the black spell on your lungs

and mind, clot-coughing in your coffin bunk,

as drear-night England slipped behind, her leafy

glades, her rills, the dryads that you’d conjured

gleaming from the lunacy of ink,

each snubbed out on the high seas dark as Lethe -

what hope was left that you might yet behold

your set again? That you might marry her

and let love be a surgeon to your soul,

a lady’s hand to deftly pick the burrs

of bad luck from you. Poor chameleon

you’d been a friend, a libertas, a trickster

rampant reader, poet, nurse, but when

the turning of her white carnelian

became a simple act of grief, you fixed there,

sallow in the shade of the condemned.

Then back on land you dragged your tin-can chain

of failure strung with the locked hearts of critics,

rattling in censorious refrain,

past the bleached bones of bandits hung from gibbets,

past the red-cloaked Cardinal who shot

the songbirds from the sky with perfect aim

and onto Rome, the fountain in the square:

Bernini’s sculpture of the sinking boat

which took on water, surged it out again

suspended in final desperate prayer.

No moonstruck couplets waited in that room,

no flowery luxury, no beauty in

the black blood on your sheets, no chirp, no bloom

just wretchedness to see her handwriting,

the mucus boiling in your throat, the sap

of spittle on your lips, the rasping rage,

the spectre of your brother at the last.

As memories burst like tubercles, you spat

T wang dillo dee to your barbaric age,

you bolted upright, clung to Severn, gasped

and then collapsed and tumbled weightless through

the sky, till softly on a forest floor

you landed under light-hung leaves, and drew

at last an unencumbered breath and saw

the band of shepherds come as in your dream.

You knew them as your friends. They walked towards

a glade and gathered there around an altar

spurting fountain-like into a stream

which future-flowed from sight, and bore the words:

Here lies one whose name is writ in water.

Luke Wright is a poet and theatre maker, www.lukewright.co.uk. He was specially commissioned by Wanted in Rome and ArtHouse Jersey to write this poem to mark the bicentenary of the death of Keats.