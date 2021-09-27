San Marino votes to legalise abortion

Abortion has been illegal in San Marino since 1865.

San Marino, the tiny landlocked republic within northern Italy, voted overwhelmingly in favour of legalising abortion in a referendum on Sunday, overturning a law dating back to 1865.

77 per cent of those who turned up at the polls voted to legalise abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy as well as making it legal to terminate a pregnancy beyond that point if the woman's life is in danger or if there are foetal abnormalities.

Voter turn-out in San Marino was 41 per cent in the sovereign microstate which has around 33,000 inhabitants and claims to be the world's oldest republic.

Campaigns on both sides of the contentious issue led to tension in the conservative state where previous attempts to legalise abortion were blocked several times over the past two decades.

Women in San Marino seeking to terminate a pregnancy usually go to neighbouring Italy where abortion was legalised in 1978 following a referendum.