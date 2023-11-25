10 C
News English news in Italy

Woman dies after being hit by falling tree in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Trees and branches fall around Rome amid yellow weather warning.

An 82-year-old Italian woman died in Rome on Saturday morning after being hit by a falling tree amid strong winds in the capital.

Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident which occurred on Via di Donna Olimpia in the Monteverde area of the city.

The woman had been walking along the pavement with her son when she was hit by the falling tree.

Her son was not injured but was reportedly treated for shock.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who rushed to the scene, wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the atrocious tragedy in which a woman lost her life when a tree fell", adding that checks are being carried out "to understand how this could have happened".

Numerous other trees fell on streets around the capital on Saturday amid a yellow weather warning for high winds.

A woman was taken to hospital after being injured by a falling tree on Viale Don Pasquino Borghi, in the southern Mostacciano suburb.

Firefighters in Rome on Saturday were busy responding to dozens of call-outs over fallen branches and other wind-related damage in the city.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

