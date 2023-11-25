Woman dies after being hit by falling tree in Rome

Trees and branches fall around Rome amid yellow weather warning.

An 82-year-old Italian woman died in Rome on Saturday morning after being hit by a falling tree amid strong winds in the capital.

Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident which occurred on Via di Donna Olimpia in the Monteverde area of the city.

The woman had been walking along the pavement with her son when she was hit by the falling tree.

Her son was not injured but was reportedly treated for shock.

#Roma, forte #vento in città: dal mattino di #oggi 70 interventi svolti dai #vigilidelfuoco per alberi, rami e pali caduti. Nel quartiere Monteverde un’anziana signora è deceduta per il cedimento di un albero [#25novembre 12:00] pic.twitter.com/vR51y9LB7x — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) November 25, 2023

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who rushed to the scene, wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the atrocious tragedy in which a woman lost her life when a tree fell", adding that checks are being carried out "to understand how this could have happened".

Numerous other trees fell on streets around the capital on Saturday amid a yellow weather warning for high winds.

Profondamente addolorato per l’atroce tragedia in cui una donna ha perso la vita per il crollo di un albero. Tutta la città si stringe al dolore della famiglia. Mi sono recato immediatamente sul posto e stiamo facendo tutte le verifiche per capire bene come sia potuto accadere. pic.twitter.com/Qfdo3gZqsw — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) November 25, 2023

A woman was taken to hospital after being injured by a falling tree on Viale Don Pasquino Borghi, in the southern Mostacciano suburb.

Firefighters in Rome on Saturday were busy responding to dozens of call-outs over fallen branches and other wind-related damage in the city.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco