Rome unearths ancient dog statue and tombs under street

Ancient funerary complex comes to light during Rome street works.

Rome archaeologists have unveiled the remains of a 2,000-year old burial complex discovered during street works in the Appio Latino quarter of the city.

The discovery of the three tombs, which date from between the first century BC and the first century AD, came about as utility firm ACEA prepared to install water pipes on Via Luigi Tosti.

The complex, about half a metre below the current street level, is located along the Via Latina, one of Rome's earliest roads, in an area rich in Roman villas and burial tombs.

Along with the three structures, belonging to a single complex, archaeologists discovered a decorative terracotta figurine of a dog and an intact funerary urn containing bone fragments.

The discovery of the complex - partially compromised by earlier construction works and bearing ancient fire damage - sheds "new light on a very important context", according to Rome's special superintendent of archaeology, Daniela Porro.

Photos Fabio Caricchia

General Info

Address Via Luigi Tosti, 00179 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome unearths ancient dog statue and tombs under street

Via Luigi Tosti, 00179 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76243
Previous article Italy stops McDonald's opening near Baths of Caracalla in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome rebuilds Basilica Ulpia in Trajan's Forum
History

Rome rebuilds Basilica Ulpia in Trajan's Forum

Rome reopens Barberini Mithraeum, an underground jewel
History

Rome reopens Barberini Mithraeum, an underground jewel

Remembrance Day marked in Italy
History

Remembrance Day marked in Italy

Italy reopens abbey near Rome after ousting Steve Bannon's right-wing academy
History

Italy reopens abbey near Rome after ousting Steve Bannon's right-wing academy

Pompeii unearths slave chamber intact
History

Pompeii unearths slave chamber intact

Rome reopens Arch of Janus after 28 years
History

Rome reopens Arch of Janus after 28 years

Milite Ignoto: The Story of Italy's Unknown Soldier
History

Milite Ignoto: The Story of Italy's Unknown Soldier

Vikings reached Americas 471 years before Columbus, study claims
Travel

Vikings reached Americas 471 years before Columbus, study claims

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins
History

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 78 years ago
History

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 78 years ago

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?
History

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?

Remembering the Sigonella crisis
History

Remembering the Sigonella crisis

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'
History

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci
History

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there
History

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there