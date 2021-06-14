Rome to stage Dante Festival in Roman Forum this summer

Dante Assoluto festival will be held in Rome's Basilica of Maxentius.

Rome pays tribute to Dante Alighieri, the Father of the Italian language, with a free literature festival in the Roman Forum on select dates from 1-20 July.

Dante Assoluto, hosted by the Colosseum archaeological park, will be held in the Basilica of Maxentius on the 700th anniversary of Dante's death.

Over the course of seven evenings, authors will pay homage to Dante by reading new texts inspired by a canto, verse or character from the Divine Comedy or another work by the Supreme Poet.

Basilica di Massenzio. Photo Corriere della Sera.

The festival will celebrate Dante's legacy and how the poet continues to influence contemporary literature and popular culture in Italy and around the world today.

A host of acclaimed Italian authors will be joined on stage by actors and musicians who will bring to life the writings of Dante seven centuries after his death.

Entry is free but bookings are required through the Eventbrite platform. Reservations open 10 days before each indiviual evening, subject to availability.

For programme and full details see Parco archaeologico del Colosseo website. Photo Corriere della Sera.