Rome taxi driver hero saves tourist's life with defibrillator

Irish tourist collapsed on street near Termini station.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has paid tribute to a taxi driver who saved the life of a tourist after the man collapsed on a street near the central Termini station.

The driver, identified as Gianluca, witnessed the scene as he drove by in his 'Lyon 2' taxi.

Without hesitating he grabbed the defibrillator he had in his car and rushed to the man's aid, carrying out resuscitation manoeuvres until the arrival of emergency services, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

Ringrazio a nome della città Gianluca, il tassista che oggi a Termini ha salvato la vita a un turista. Vedendolo a terra per un malore, è intervenuto col defibrillatore in dotazione al suo taxi, riuscendo a rianimarlo. #Roma è grata a chi come Gianluca si prende cura degli altri. — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) November 25, 2022

The tourist, in Rome on holiday from Ireland, had been walking with his wife when he suddenly took ill and fell to the ground.

He is currently being treated at the Umberto I hospital where he is undergoing tests.

"Rome is grateful to those who, like Gianluca, take care of others", the mayor wrote on Twitter.