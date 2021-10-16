Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 78 years ago

Rome commemorates deportation of Jews in 1943 as leader of far-right Fratelli d'Italia postpones visit to Jewish Ghetto on eve of election.

Rome's Jewish community commemorates today the 78th anniversary of the deportation of more than 1,000 of the city’s Jews to the Nazi extermination camp at Auschwitz.

The raid occurred at dawn on 16 October 1943, when 1,024 Roman Jews, including 200 children, were rounded up in the city’s Ghetto district and taken across the Tiber to the Collegio Militare on Via della Lungara.

Two days later they were sent to Auschwitz on a sealed train from Tiburtina station.

Only 16 were to make it back to Rome alive: 15 men and one woman, Settimia Spizzichino, who died in the Garbatella neighbourhood in 2000.

The white steel bridge connecting the Ostiense and Garbatella districts was named in Spizzichino's honour when it opened in 2012.

This is the third year that the anniversary occurs without any of the 16 survivors, the last of whom, Lello Di Segni, died on 26 October 2018.

Political controversy

This year's anniversary occurs against the backdrop of new tensions between Italy's Jewish community and the far-right Fratelli d'Italia (FdL) over recent scandals linked to the political party.

The first controversy came a few weeks ago after an investigative report by Fanpage uncovered alleged money laundering and illicit financing involving senior FdL figures and their associates in Milan.

Footage of the report aired on Italian television included explicit racist and fascist jokes as well as anti-Semitic comments and references to Hitler.

FdL leader Giorgia Meloni said subsequently that there was no space for racism or anti-Semitism in her party.

A week later the centre-right candidate in the race to become Rome's next mayor, Enrico Michetti - who is backed by the FdL - became embroiled in a scandal over an article he wrote last year.

In Michetti's essay, published on the Radio Radio website, he argued that the Holocaust is commemorated more than other massacres in history, such as the Foibe, because the Jews "control the banks."

Michetti subsequently offered a "sincere apology" for his words which were "dangerous and hide a disturbing prejudice”, according to the president of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello.

In an attempt to calm the situation, FdL leader Meloni had decided to go in person to lay a wreath at the Synagogue on Saturday, the day before a mayoral run-off in which Michetti faces centre-left candidate Roberto Gualtieri.

However this was deemed "inappropriate" by Rome's Jewish community, with Dureghello requesting Meloni to postpone her visit until after the elections.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the Nazi raid on the Jewish Ghetto is a major anti-fascist rally in Rome, held in response to the storming of the CGIL trade union headquarters last weekend, involving activists on the extreme right, during a No Green Pass protest.

Photo credit: NICOLA MESSANA PHOTOS / Shutterstock.com.

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75754
Previous article Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland

RELATED ARTICLES

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?
History

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?

Remembering the Sigonella crisis
History

Remembering the Sigonella crisis

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'
History

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci
History

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there
History

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler
History

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night
History

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours
History

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor
History

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill
History

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum
History

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours
History

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum
History

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael
History

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors
History

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors