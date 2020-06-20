Rome celebrates Festa della Musica online

Rome dedicates 2020 music festival on 21 June to Ezio Bosso.

Rome's Festa della Musica, the annual event devoted to music in all its forms, will move online this year due to the covid-19 regulations against the gathering of crowds.

The event, which takes place on 21 June, heralds the arrival of summer through the participation of musicians - professional and amateur - and fans of music.

The 2020 edition of the popular initiative will see musicians perform from their homes or on their balconies, sharing their performances on social networks with the hashtag #FDMRoma2020.

Performances - either with musical instruments or singing - can be recorded or shared live. Organisers say there is no limit to age or musical style: "from classical to reggae, from electronics to pop."

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi announced that this year's Festa della Musica will be dedicated to the acclaimed composer, conductor and pianist Ezio Bosso who died last month and who received honorary citizenship from the capital a year before his death.

For full details of Festa della Musica di Roma and how to participate see website.