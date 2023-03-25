Rome celebrates 100 years of cinema icon Mario Brega

Carlo Verdone to attend Rome ceremony.

Rome will remember Mario Brega by unveiling a plaque in his honour on Saturday 25 March, the day in which the legendary Roman actor would have turned 100.

The commemorative plaque will be unveiled on Via Oderisi da Gubbio 18, in the Marconi area of the city, where Brega lived until his death on 23 July 1994.

The ceremony at 16.00 will be attended by another celebrated Roman figure from the world of cinema, Carlo Verdone, with whom Brega collaborated many times.

A butcher before he drifted into acting, Brega landed numerous character roles thanks to his heavy physique and commanding presence.

He is best remembered for his roles in Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Western series, playing Chico in A Fistful of Dollars; Niño in For a Few Dollars More; and Corporal Wallace in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

He also appeared as a gangster in Once Upon a Time in America.

However later in his career he featured in numerous Italian comedy films directed by Verdone, including Un sacco bello and Borotalco.