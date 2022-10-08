Rome celebrates Catacombs Day with free visits

Catacomb visits are free but must be booked in advance.

Rome's catacombs, including those normally difficult to visit, will open for free guided tours on Saturday 15 October as part of the 2022 edition of Day of the Catacombs.

Organised by the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, the fifth Giornata delle Catacombe is dedicated to Pope Callixtus I (218-222) on the 18th centenary of his death.

The programme, titled Callixtus and the Invention of the Catacombs, underlines the central role of Callisto in the development of these fascinating underground burial chambers, including the catacombs that bear his name on Via Appia Antica.

In addition to the more well-known catacombs such as S. Callisto, S. Sebastiano, Domitilla and S. Pancrazio, the following catacombs will be open specially on 15 October: Calepodio, Commodilla, S. Lorenzo, Museo e Catacomba di Pretestato, Regione di Lucina - Comprensorio Callistiano, and Regione dei Fornai - Comprensorio di Domitilla.

Roma, 15 ottobre 2022 - Quinta Giornata delle Catacombe, sul tema “Callisto e l’invenzione delle catacombe” (!) https://t.co/DnlSzTEOK3 — Int'l Catacomb Society - www.catacombsociety.org (@CatacombSociety) September 30, 2022

Catacombs were developed between the end of the second and start of the third century AD for the burial and funeral commemoration of Christians.

Outside of Rome there are Christian catacombs in several Italian regions including Lazio, Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

The guided tours organised by Giornata della Catacombe on 15 October are free but advance booking is required. There are also sign language tours and children's workshops.

Full details can be found on the the "catacombeitalia" pages on Facebook and Instagram as well as the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology website.