Open House Roma 2022: Discover Rome's hidden architectural gems

Rome version of Open House celebrates 10 years.

Registration is open for the 2022 edition of Open House Roma which opens the doors of 200 of Rome’s most fascinating buildings, both ancient and modern, over the weekend of 21-22 May.

The free event, which celebrates historic and contemporary architecture, allows guests to explore buildings to which there is normally limited public access.

The diverse offer of buildings ranges from libraries, galleries and palaces to museums, studios and ancient sites.

The theme of the 10th edition of Open House Roma is Straordinario, or Exraordinary, with organisers dividing the two-day programme into special sections:

Straordinario, with visits to the Museo di Casal de' Pazzi and the house museum of Alberto Moravia, the "Invisible Garden" and a walk in the dark to discover the hidden treasures of Rome.

Ostia, From Michelangelo to Libera, with tours around the coastal district including Michelangelo's Tor S. Michele, the frescoes in the Salone Riario at Ostia Antica, the villa of Adalberto Libera and the Palazzo del Pappagallo (pictured).

La Borgata, in celebration of the Roman village-style working class suburbs that sprung up around Rome in the 1930s and are appreciated today for their use of public space, greenery and design. Tours range from San Saba and Quadraro to Primavalle and Pietralata.

Genius Loci, discovering places linked with genius, from Palazzo Corsini and the Physics Institute at La Sapienza to the Botanic Gardens and the Italian Space Agency.

Open House Kids, with workshops, special visits and events designed specifically for children and those who enjoy the wonder of seeing the city through the eyes of a child.

Challenges of structural engineering, a look at the ingenious constructive solutions by the best engineers of the 20th century, from Palazzo dello Sport to the Mausoleum of the Fosse Ardeatine.

Sustainable architecture, discovering sustainable buildings with green credentials.

Since its launch in 2012, the annual initiative dedicated to Rome’s varied architectural design has opened up hundreds of interesting, important and sometimes off-limits buildings.

The Rome version of the worldwide Open House initiative, which began in London in 1992, is co-ordinated by hundreds of volunteers from the non-profit cultural association Open City Roma.