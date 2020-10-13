Number of covid-19 infections continues to rise in Italy

Number of covid-19 infections continues to rise in Italy.

In the last 24 hours the number of positives cases has increased by 5,901 units with 41 deaths. Yesterday there were 4,619 new cases, with 39 deaths.In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims in Italy have been 36,246.

These are the numbers from the Italian Ministry of Health. 

With today's increase, the number of current positives cases rises to 87.193.

No region in Italy today registers zero new covid-19 cases. 

Molise is the region with the least new infections, 10 new cases.

Also read: Italy clamps down on parties to combat covid-19

112,544 swabs have been carried out in the last 24 hours. Patients in intensive care have increased by another 62 units, bringing the total to 514. 

The Regions that in the last 24 hours have registered the highest number in patients hospitalized are Lazio (896) and Campania (694).

The regions with the highest number of new cases are instead Lombardy (1080), Campania (635), Piedmont (585) and Lazio (579).

 
