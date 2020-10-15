New surge in coronavirus infections in Italy
According to the Ministry of Health 8,804 new infections have registered in Italy in the last 24 hours and 83 new victims.
Yesterday the new covid-19 cases were 7,332 with a total of 43 victims registered.
There is also an increase in the number of people admitted to intensive care: 586, 47 more than yesterday.
The number of swabs also increased, reaching a total 163,000 carried out in the last 24 hours.
The percentage of positive cases detected today, compared to the number of swabs processed, is around 5%, meaning that out of 100 tests performed 5 were positive, just like yesterday.
The total number of casualties due to the covid-19 pandemic nor raises to 36,372.
