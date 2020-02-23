Little Hitler costume shocks in Pizza Navona carnival
This photograph, taken in Piazza Navona last night and published on La Repubblica, shows a boy dressed as a little dictator for Carnevale. Hat, boots, tie, and authoritative mustache put in evidence his Hitler costume.
In place of a swastikas were the two x’s that Charlie Chaplin used in his 1940’s political satire film “The Great Dictator.”
