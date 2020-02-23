Little Hitler costume shocks in Pizza Navona carnival

This photograph, taken in Piazza Navona last night and published on La Repubblica, shows a boy dressed as a little dictator for Carnevale. Hat, boots, tie, and authoritative mustache put in evidence his Hitler costume.

In place of a swastikas were the two x’s that Charlie Chaplin used in his 1940’s political satire film “The Great Dictator.” 

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69540
Previous article Italians revolted by Gordon Ramsay's 'nightmare' carbonara

RELATED ARTICLES

Reserva, the South American restaurant in Rome
Blog

Reserva, the South American restaurant in Rome

13 Most Beautiful Places on the Amalfi Coast
Blog

13 Most Beautiful Places on the Amalfi Coast

The Conero Regional Natural Park
Blog

The Conero Regional Natural Park

The Via Francigena, an ancient pilgrim route
Blog

The Via Francigena, an ancient pilgrim route

Mexican restaurants in Rome
Blog

Mexican restaurants in Rome

How to visit Galleria Borghese in Rome
Blog

How to visit Galleria Borghese in Rome

How to buy tickets for the Vatican Museum
Blog

How to buy tickets for the Vatican Museum

Visiting Val d’Orcia: our two day guide
Blog

Visiting Val d’Orcia: our two day guide

Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli

Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli

Most Beautiful Castles in Abruzzo
Blog

Most Beautiful Castles in Abruzzo

One of the best restaurants in Sabina: Ristorante degli Angeli
Blog

One of the best restaurants in Sabina: Ristorante degli Angeli

Visiting the Roman Forum
Blog

Visiting the Roman Forum

Visiting Castel Sant’Angelo, Rome's Castle
Blog

Visiting Castel Sant’Angelo, Rome's Castle

All you need to know about Piazza Navona
Blog

All you need to know about Piazza Navona

Visiting the Vatican Museums: All You Need to Know
Blog

Visiting the Vatican Museums: All You Need to Know