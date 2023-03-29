6.9 C
Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
News English news in Italy

Italy's Molise region rocked by 4.6-magnitude earthquake

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Campobasso earthquake felt across Molise and neighbouring regions.

The southern Italian region of Molise was struck by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake just before midnight on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake was in Montagno, near the city of Campobasso, and it occurred at a depth of 23 kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic however there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, Italy's civil protection department said.

Schools will be shut in Montagno and Campobasso on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure, to allow authorities to assess any damage to buildings.

In addition to Molise, the earthquake was felt clearly in some neighbouring areas of the Campania, Puglia, Abruzzo and Lazio regions.

 

 

General Info

Address 86100 Campobasso, Province of Campobasso, Italy

View on Map

Italy's Molise region rocked by 4.6-magnitude earthquake

86100 Campobasso, Province of Campobasso, Italy

