Campobasso earthquake felt across Molise and neighbouring regions.
The southern Italian region of Molise was struck by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake just before midnight on Tuesday.
The epicentre of the quake was in Montagno, near the city of Campobasso, and it occurred at a depth of 23 kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 4.6 ore 23:52 IT del 28-03-2023 a 2 km W Montagano (CB) Prof=23Km #INGV_34499661 https://t.co/VHJLtgORST
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) March 28, 2023
The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic however there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, Italy's civil protection department said.
Schools will be shut in Montagno and Campobasso on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure, to allow authorities to assess any damage to buildings.
#Terremoto #Campobasso magnitudo 4.6 ore 23:52 del #28marzo registrato da @INGVterremoti. Dalle prime verifiche effettuate dalla nostra #SalaSituazioneItalia non risultano al momento feriti e danni
[#29marzo h 00:50]
— Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) March 28, 2023
In addition to Molise, the earthquake was felt clearly in some neighbouring areas of the Campania, Puglia, Abruzzo and Lazio regions.
General Info
View on Map
Italy's Molise region rocked by 4.6-magnitude earthquake
86100 Campobasso, Province of Campobasso, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter/Lessons
Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher
Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School