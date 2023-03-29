Italy's Molise region rocked by 4.6-magnitude earthquake

Campobasso earthquake felt across Molise and neighbouring regions.

The southern Italian region of Molise was struck by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake just before midnight on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake was in Montagno, near the city of Campobasso, and it occurred at a depth of 23 kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic however there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, Italy's civil protection department said.

Schools will be shut in Montagno and Campobasso on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure, to allow authorities to assess any damage to buildings.

#Terremoto #Campobasso magnitudo 4.6 ore 23:52 del #28marzo registrato da @INGVterremoti. Dalle prime verifiche effettuate dalla nostra #SalaSituazioneItalia non risultano al momento feriti e danni

[#29marzo h 00:50] — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) March 28, 2023

In addition to Molise, the earthquake was felt clearly in some neighbouring areas of the Campania, Puglia, Abruzzo and Lazio regions.