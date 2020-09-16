Italy: Vatican academy defends Black Jesus tweet
Pontifical Academy for Life causes debate with "Black Pietà" tweet.An image of Michelangelo's Pietà depicting Jesus as black, tweeted by the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life, has caused much debate in Italy and elsewhere.
The pontifical academy has received praise as well as condemnation from conservative Catholic sites, particularly in the US, which have compared it in a negative way to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Others chastised with "Don't touch Michelangelo," or made parallels to Laszlo Toth, the Hungarian who vandalised the Pietà in 1972, with the comment: "He did less damage."
An image that is worth a speech. pic.twitter.com/RnqzEXiW1V— Pontifical Academy Life (@PontAcadLife) September 12, 2020
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Cottage for rent in Aventino area
A cottage, a corner of vintage paradise in the center of Rome: queen size double bed with orthopedic mattress, a bathroom with tub, a sitting area with a sofa, large dining table a...
Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Via Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have an absolutely fabulous and elegant apartment on a side street from Via Cortina d'Ampezzo renting to referenced individuals or companies. The proper...
Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Trastevere in Piazza San Cosimato - This is a very characteristic 2-bedroom remodeled flat on the 4th floor right in the center of Trastevere. It is situated in a quiet corner of t...
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!
Via Valdiesi - Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have a delightful apartment in a very residential and quiet neighborhood only steps from Marymount International School. So, it is perfect for...