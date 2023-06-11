28.2 C
  3. Italy to launch direct train from Rome to Pompeii
News Tourism

Italy to launch direct train from Rome to Pompeii

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome-Pompeii train to launch on 16 July.

Italy is to launch a direct train service between Rome and Pompeii from 16 July, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Sunday.

The minister, speaking to veteran television journalist Bruno Vespa at the Forum in Masseria, confirmed that the train will take visitors direct from Rome to the Pompeii archaeological site.

The new service, first mentioned by Sangiuliano on Italian television in April, will eliminate the need to change trains as is currently the case for those travelling to Pompeii by train from the capital.

Passengers on the new train will be able to watch a video about the history of the ruined city and its excavations, Sangiuliano said, as well as being able to buy entrance tickets to the archaeological site while on board.

Sangiuliano also announced on Sunday that a new entry fee system for the Pantheon in Rome will take effect from 1 July.

We will update this article when more details about the Rome-Pompeii train service are announced.

Photo credit: Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com

