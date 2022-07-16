Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave

Europe is in the midst of a record-breaking heatwave.

Italy faces another wave of intense heat over the coming days, driven by an anticyclone which has seen hot air currents from north Africa sweep in across the country.

The latest heatwave has been christened "Apocalisse4800" by Italian weather forecast website Ilmeteo.it, an "apocalyptic" reference to the heights the heat could reach, leading to fears of ice and snow melting in mountain glaciers up to 4,800 metres in altitude.

The new wave of hot weather, which comes after Portugal registered a record 46.3°C on Wednesday, "will probably be one of the most intense in history at a European level”, said meteorologist Andrea Garbinato, editor of Ilmeteo.it.

Temperatures are set to climb to 38/40°C in the coming days in many parts of Italy, including the north which is battling the worst drought in 70 years, according to Il Meteo.

Rome has issued a Level 2 "orange" heat warning for the weekend of 16-17 July, with civil protection authorities operating a 24-hour hotline, tel 800854854.

 

 

 

Photo credit: James Dalrymple / Shutterstock.com

