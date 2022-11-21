13.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 21 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome shuts parks and Ostia schools on Tuesday 22 November
News English news in Italy

Rome shuts parks and Ostia schools on Tuesday 22 November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Many areas of Italy braced for storms on Tuesday.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has ordered the closure of the capital's parks and cemeteries on Tuesday 22 November due to the expected high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Schools will be shut in the city's Municipio X borough of Ostia, along the coast, as well as in Anzio and Nettuno, south of Rome in the central Lazio region.

There will also be school closures in many areas of the southern Campania region around Naples, as central-south and north-east Italy braces for bad weather on Tuesday.

Civil protection authorities have issued red alert weather warnings in some parts of Abruzzo and Sardinia, with orange alerts in place in Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Sardinia, Molise, Basilicata, Campania and Veneto.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Rome to establish Science Museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Anti-Semitic message sprayed on Trieste Synagogue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Central Italy rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Climate activists throw soup on Van Gogh painting in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day on 4 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy to crack down on illegal rave parties

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Predappio: Mussolini supporters mark centenary of March on Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Amanda Knox reunites with Raffaele Sollecito in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -