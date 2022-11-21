Rome shuts parks and Ostia schools on Tuesday 22 November

Many areas of Italy braced for storms on Tuesday.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has ordered the closure of the capital's parks and cemeteries on Tuesday 22 November due to the expected high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Schools will be shut in the city's Municipio X borough of Ostia, along the coast, as well as in Anzio and Nettuno, south of Rome in the central Lazio region.

There will also be school closures in many areas of the southern Campania region around Naples, as central-south and north-east Italy braces for bad weather on Tuesday.

Civil protection authorities have issued red alert weather warnings in some parts of Abruzzo and Sardinia, with orange alerts in place in Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Sardinia, Molise, Basilicata, Campania and Veneto.