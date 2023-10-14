17 C
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome Film Fest 2023 celebrates 18 years in the Eternal City
News Culture

Rome Film Fest 2023 celebrates 18 years in the Eternal City

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Festa del Cinema di Roma returns to Italian capital.

The 2023 Rome Film Fest runs from 18-29 October, offering cinema fans 12 days of movie premieres, screenings and special events.

The film festival will be based at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, which will host the main screening theatres and a lengthy red carpet, with events also being held in other cultural venues around the city.

Anna Magnani, the Oscar-winning Italian actress who died 50 years ago, is the face of the 18th edition of the Festa del Cinema di Roma which has taken place annually since 2006.

The 2023 festival opens with C'è ancora domani, directed by Paola Cortellesi and set in 1940s Rome, one of the 18 films in the competition section, along with Mi fanno male i capelli, Roberta Torre's tribute to Monica Vitti.

Other premieres include Ferzan Ozpetek's Nuovo Olimpo, and Margherita Buy's directorial debut Volare in which the actress also plays the lead role.

The festival, whose artistic director is Paola Malanga, will also bestow career achievement awards on Isabella Rossellini and Shigeru Umebayashi.

Alice nella città, the independent and parallel sidebar of the Rome Film Fest dedicated to the younger audiences, will be held parallel to the festival.

For full details including programme and tickets see Rome Film Fest website.

