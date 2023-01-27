6.5 C
News

Five people killed in car crash near Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Crash occurred in Rome hinterland last night.

Five young people lost their lives in a car crash in the Fonte Nuova area to the north of Rome in the early hours of Friday 27 January.

A sixth person was left seriously injured, according to fire fighters.

The accident occurred at 02.30 on Via Nomentana when a Fiat 500 carrying six people overturned several times "for reasons yet to be clarified", reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The victims - three males and two females - were aged between 17 and 21, according to Italian news reports.

A sixth person on board, aged 21, was taken to S. Andrea hospital in a serious condition.

