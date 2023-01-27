Crash occurred in Rome hinterland last night.
Five young people lost their lives in a car crash in the Fonte Nuova area to the north of Rome in the early hours of Friday 27 January.
A sixth person was left seriously injured, according to fire fighters.
The accident occurred at 02.30 on Via Nomentana when a Fiat 500 carrying six people overturned several times "for reasons yet to be clarified", reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.
#Roma, intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco per un drammatico incidente stradale intorno alle 2.30 di questa notte lungo la via Nomentana, nel comune di Fonte Nuova. Cinque giovani sono deceduti, gravemente ferito un sesto #27gennaio pic.twitter.com/kcnlb0yfhf
— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) January 27, 2023
The victims - three males and two females - were aged between 17 and 21, according to Italian news reports.
A sixth person on board, aged 21, was taken to S. Andrea hospital in a serious condition.
General Info
View on Map
Five people killed in car crash near Rome
Via Nomentana, 611, 00013 Tor Lupara RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English mother tongue teacher wanted
Migration Coordinator - Passport and Visa agency
Seeking English as an Additional Language teacher