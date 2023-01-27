Five people killed in car crash near Rome

Crash occurred in Rome hinterland last night.

Five young people lost their lives in a car crash in the Fonte Nuova area to the north of Rome in the early hours of Friday 27 January.

A sixth person was left seriously injured, according to fire fighters.

The accident occurred at 02.30 on Via Nomentana when a Fiat 500 carrying six people overturned several times "for reasons yet to be clarified", reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.

#Roma, intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco per un drammatico incidente stradale intorno alle 2.30 di questa notte lungo la via Nomentana, nel comune di Fonte Nuova. Cinque giovani sono deceduti, gravemente ferito un sesto #27gennaio pic.twitter.com/kcnlb0yfhf — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) January 27, 2023

The victims - three males and two females - were aged between 17 and 21, according to Italian news reports.

A sixth person on board, aged 21, was taken to S. Andrea hospital in a serious condition.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco