Rome's Christmas tree at city hall to be lit with pedal power

Rome promotes green energy this Christmas.

The Christmas tree outside Rome city hall buildings in Piazza del Campidoglio will be lit with pedal power this year, the capital has announced.

The lights on the tree will be connected to six parked bicycles and a generator, with Rome residents and tourists invited to "pedal with us to light up Christmas".

The initiative will launch on Tuesday 13 December at 18.30 when Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri and city councillors will be the first to test the pedal-powered lights, against the backdrop of Christmas music performed by the local police band.

Rome’s spectacular Christmas tree tonight, powered entirely by solar energy. pic.twitter.com/mp4QIh9kCi — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) December 10, 2022

The city describes the project as "a symbolic message to promote sustainability, energy saving and physical well-being".

Last week the capital unveiled its Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia which, along with the lights on the central Via del Corso, is powered entirely by solar energy.

The eco-friendly project has received widespread praise, both in Italy and internationally, however the solar panels came in for criticism from some people who were offended by their "ugliness".

For details about the pedal-powered project and other Christmas events see city website.