Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term

News in Italy: 21-gun salute and Frecce Tricolori flypast to mark return of Mattarella as head of state.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella, who was re-elected at the weekend, will be sworn in during a pomp-filled ceremony in Rome on Thursday 3 February, the day his seven-year term of office had been due to expire.

Mattarella is expected to arrive at parliament buildings in Palazzo Montecitorio at 15.30, following a carabinieri escort from his presidential residence at Palazzo Quirinale.

The Montecitorio bells will herald the arrival of the president who will be greeted by carabinieri and met by the presidents of the chamber and senate, Roberto Fico and Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.

Mattarella will be welcomed in the chamber of deputies - decorated with red drapes and 21 tricolour flags - by the 1,009 'grand electors' who voted in the presidential election along with prime minister Mario Draghi and members of the government.

The newly re-elected head of state will then take an oath in accordance with Article 91 of the constitution, reciting: "I swear to be faithful to the Republic and to loyally observe its Constitution."

21-gun salute

The swearing of the oath is marked by a 21-gun salute from the cannon on Rome's Janiculum Hill and the Montecitorio bells will ring out again.

Mattarella paying his respects to the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria on 3 February 2015. Photo Corriere della Sera.

At this point Mattarella will deliver his address to parliament and the nation in a speech that should last about 20 minutes.

The president will then be escorted by Fico and Casellati to the gallery facing the courtyard where he will be welcomed by Draghi and receive military honours from the Corazzieri regiment.

Altare della Patria

The head of state will listen to Italy's national anthem before leaving Montecitorio for the Altare della Patria, travelling with the prime minister in the vintage Lancia Flamina 335 convertible, escorted by a Corazzieri on motorcycles.

Here, accompanied by the prime minister, he will pay homage to the Unknown Soldier and will be honoured with a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori.

Lancia Flaminia

After being greeted by Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the president of Italy will get back in the Lancia Flaminia 335 and, escorted by the Corazzieri on horseback, will reach the Quirinal palace.

Mattarella will receive military honours in the Courtyard of Honour at the Quirinale, with the presidential standard hoisted next to the Italian tricolour and the flag of the European Union.

Then Mattarella will enter the building, where in the Corazzieri Hall he will give a brief address to the authorities present.

How to watch on TV and streaming

Italy's main television networks will broadcast the swearing-in ceremony live, on Rai 1, La7 and Retequattro, in addition to news channels such as RaiNews24, SkyTg24 and Tgcom24.

It will also be possible to follow the ceremony in streaming via the Montecitorio Youtube channel while the inauguration ceremony at the Quirinale, from around 17.00, will be broadcast live by Rai and on the website and on the Quirinale YouTube channel.