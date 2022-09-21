Italy marks European Heritage Days 2022 this weekend

Weekend of cultural events in Italy for Giornate Europee del Patrimonio.

Italy hosts a nationwide programme of cultural events to mark the 2022 edition of European Heritage Days which is held in Rome and across Europe on the weekend of 24-25 September.

Under the theme: "Sustainable cultural heritage: a legacy for the future", the two-day event includes special initiatives at state-run museums, galleries, libraries and archaeological sites, many of which are usually difficult to visit.

Many of the sites will also stay open late on 24 September with a symbolic entry fee of €1.

Sites opening especially for tours in and around Rome include the ancient city of Gabii, the Ipogeo degli Ottavi, the Pyramid of Caius Cestius, the Baths of Caracalla, the Mausoleum of S. Elena and the Portuense Necropolis.

Held annually across Europe since 1991, the European Heritage Days initiative is designed to emphasise the common cultural heritage shared between Europeans.

For reservations and full detail of events, updated in real time, see the Beni Culturali website.

