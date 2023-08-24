28.8 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 24 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Haavas H1 - 700 x 180 ITA
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy police identify German tourists suspected of Vasari Corridor vandalism
News Culture

Italy police identify German tourists suspected of Vasari Corridor vandalism

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Florence landmark vandalised in graffiti attack.

Italian police on Wednesday identified two German tourists allegedly responsible for spraying graffiti on Florence's Vasari Corridor which links the Uffizi Galleries with the Boboli Gardens.

Carabinieri officers used surveillance footage to track down the suspects behind the vandalism, which occurred at dawn on Wednesday, leading them to an apartment where nine other German citizens were staying on holiday.

The 11 tourists are aged 20 to 22, reports local newspaper La Nazioneand the graffiti scrawled on the columns of the 16th-century landmark relates to German third-division football club TSV 1860 Munich.

The elevated passageway, which dates to 1565, was designed by Italian Renaissance painter and architect Giorgio Vasari at the behest of Cosimo I de' Medici.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano thanked the carabinieri for promptly identifying the alleged perpetrators behind the vandalisation of the Florentine landmark.

"Acts like this must not go unpunished" - Sangiuliano said - "Now let justice take its course."

Earlier the minister had pledged "zero tolerance" for those caught vandalising Italian heritage sites, saying: "they need to understand that even the smallest mark will be prosecuted from now on."

Uffizi director Eike Schmidt condemned the "despicable act", saying it was time to swap "symbolic punishments" for the "iron fist of the law", stressing that in the US such cases carry a five-year prison term.

The Vasari Corridor is the latest landmark in Italy to be targeted by vandals this summer after the Colosseum in Rome and more recently the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan.
JCU 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Haavas H3 - 320 x 480 ITA

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Culture

Florence's Vasari Corridor latest landmark in Italy to be vandalised

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

End of an era for foreign museum directors in Italy?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's MIC Card: €5 pass for city museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy opens museums for Ferragosto holiday on 15 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to keep Circus Maximus concerts after Travis Scott row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italian writer Michela Murgia dies aged 51

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy culture minister wades into row over Travis Scott concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -