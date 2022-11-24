12.6 C
News Culture

Italy's culture minister taps Alessandro Giuli to head MAXXI in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Giovanna Melandri to step down after decade at the helm of MAXXI.

Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has chosen journalist Alessandro Giuli as the new president of MAXXI, the national museum of 21st century arts, in Rome.

Giuli, 47, will succeed the outgoing president of the MAXXI foundation Giovanna Melandri, a former Italian minister of culture who has been at the helm of the cutting-edge Rome art museum since 2012.

The culture ministry announced the appointment on the eve of a news conference by Melandri, 60, who will talk about her "beautiful journey" in charge of running MAXXI at midday on Thursday.

Giovanna Melandri. Photo Musacchio Ianniello.

"The minister thanks Giovanna Melandri, whose mandate expired on 1 November, for the work she has done" - reads a brief statement from the ministry - "The appointment of the new president Giuli will take effect from 12 December 2022″.

Rome's culture councillor Miguel Gotor paid tribute to Melandri for "projecting MAXXI onto the international art scene" and for giving life to "an innovative cultural centre open to the city".

With a degree in philosophy, Giuli is from Rome and has a background in journalism with right-leaning newspapers Il Foglio and Libero. He is a regular guest on television shows devoted to politics and current affairs.

Giuli has zero experience in cultural heritage management, according to Italian news reports, however he has published several books including Il passo delle oche: the unresolved identity of the post-fascists and Sovereignism for beginners: Individuals and power between identity and integration.

Giuli's appointment comes at the start of the €37.5 million "Grande MAXXI" expansion project to double the size of the futuristic museum complex, designed by the late Zaha Hadid, between this year and 2026.

