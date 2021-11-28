In Italy, a bear breaks into a bakery to eat biscuits

Juan Carrito the Bear lured by scent of pastries.

A Mariscan bear known affectionately as Juan Carrito broke into a bakery for a late-night feast in the town of Roccaraso, a ski resort in the central Italian region of Abruzzo.

The incident occurred after the local forestry police tracked the bear via its radio collar as the animal went on one of its frequent rambles into town.

The rangers, tasked with deterring bears from approaching urban centres, were unable to keep up with the bear, one of four cubs belonging to the much-loved Amarena who is well known in the L'Aquila province.

Lured by the sweet scent of pastries, Juan Carrito slipped down an alley to a bakery and smashed the window.

After entering the premises the bear devoured the trays of biscuits from the oven before making its escape undisturbed.

When the forestry police reached the scene they discovered what was described as a skillful break-in, reports local media.

Inside the bakery they found open oven doors, overturned baking trays and crumbs everywhere.

The Marsican brown bear is a subspecies of the brown bear, with only about 50 of the animals left in existence, compared to 100 in 1980.

General Info

Address 67037 Roccaraso, Province of L'Aquila, Italy

View on Map

In Italy, a bear breaks into a bakery to eat biscuits

67037 Roccaraso, Province of L'Aquila, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76063
Previous article Italy reports first case of Omicron covid variant

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy poacher shoots rare ibis that made its nest in Rome
Animals

Italy poacher shoots rare ibis that made its nest in Rome

Italy reports bird flu outbreak near Rome
Animals

Italy reports bird flu outbreak near Rome

Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican
Animals

Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican

Cinghiali: Wild boar invade Rome streets
Animals

Cinghiali: Wild boar invade Rome streets

Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer
Animals

Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer

Urban zoo: Rome's wild animals take back the city
Animals

Urban zoo: Rome's wild animals take back the city

2 UK bears killed after escape from enclosure
Animals

2 UK bears killed after escape from enclosure

Wild boar steal woman's groceries outside supermarket near Rome
Animals

Wild boar steal woman's groceries outside supermarket near Rome

Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer
Animals

Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer

Colosseum bids farewell to mascot cat Nerina
Animals

Colosseum bids farewell to mascot cat Nerina

Grey whale pays extremely rare visit to Italy
Animals

Grey whale pays extremely rare visit to Italy

What will happen to Rome's cats at Largo Argentina?
Animals

What will happen to Rome's cats at Largo Argentina?

Wild boar trapped on Rome nature reserves sold alive at auction
Animals

Wild boar trapped on Rome nature reserves sold alive at auction

Rome park closed as starlings move in after New Year fireworks massacre
Animals

Rome park closed as starlings move in after New Year fireworks massacre

Italy: Huge dead whale found off Sorrento coast
Animals

Italy: Huge dead whale found off Sorrento coast