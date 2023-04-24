20.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 24 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US principal ousted in David 'pornography' case to meet Florence mayor
News Culture

US principal ousted in David 'pornography' case to meet Florence mayor

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hope Carrasquilla accepts invitation from Florence mayor.

The Florida school principal who was forced to resign after parents complained that children were shown "pornographic" images of Michelangelo’s iconic David statue will travel to Florence this week to meet the city's mayor David Nardella.

Hope Carrasquilla, the former principal of Tallahassee Classical School, will meet Mayor Nardella at Palazzo Vecchio on the morning of Saturday 29 April.

Also present at the meeting will be Friends of Florence president Simonetta Brandolini D'Adda, who helped to organise the initiative, and Accademia delle arti del disegno president Cristina Acidini.

"Confusing art with pornography is ridiculous and also offensive" - Nardella said on Monday, reports Corriere della Sera newspaper - "The nude is part of art. Kids don't need censorship or crusades but a serious education that explains what the history of art is and how important it is for the development of civilisation".

Last month, after the David controversy made world headlines, Nardella personally invited Carrasquilla to Florence and promised to giver her a recognition on behalf of the city.

The incident occurred following a Renaissance art lesson which included images of the David statue as well as Michelangelo's Birth of Adam and Botticelli's Birth of Venus.

Several parents complained, with one claiming that the sixth grade students were exposed to pornographic material, and other parents saying they should have been informed in advance about the nature of the lesson, as per school procedure.

Carrasaquilla was given the ultimatum by the school board to either resign or be fired.

Photo credit: Davide Trolli / Shutterstock.com

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy's state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

London's Southbank Sinfonia and UK Parliament Choir perform in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Princess evicted from Rome villa with Caravaggio mural

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome museums free for city's 2,776th birthday on 21 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Street artists breathe new life into ancient Italian village

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Vatican Museums open late on Friday and Saturday nights

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy to open museums for free on three new dates

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Vatican displays casts of Michelangelo's three Pietà sculptures

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -